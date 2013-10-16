Michael's Jewelers of Newtown, PA Announces Repair Services for Fall 2013 Season

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley & Fairless Hills is pleased to announce they will continue to offer repair services throughout the entire fall 2013 season. The dedicated jewelers near Newtown, PA are committed to customer excellence, ensuring each customer gets exactly what they want out of their shopping experience. They never want a customer to leave unhappy and they also want to be there for their customers when they need their jewelry professionally repaired or cleaned.



At Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley & Fairless Hills, all repair jobs are done on premise and customers can feel free to browse through the showroom’s selection as they wait for their jewelry to be cleaned. The jewelers perform repair jobs for many types of jewelry including gold, sterling silver and platinum. After the jewelry is repaired, it will look brand new again, as if it was bought that very day.



Along with performing repair services for gold, silver and platinum jewelry, Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley & Fairless Hills can also repair various brands of watches including top names such as Rolex. The jewelers also install new batteries, replace crystals on the watch and also sell watch bands. When it comes to repairing jewelry and watches, the jewelers’ service goes far and beyond customer expectation.



Along with selling jewelry to customers from Yardley, Fairless Hills and Langhorne, Michael’s Jewelers also buys jewelry from Newtown, PA customers as well. Making the decision to sell jewelry can be a difficult process because often times, individuals do not get a fair trade for their jewelry. However, at Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills, they will make sure customers get a fair trade. The process will be simple and easy because customers will be cared for the entire time. The company is guaranteed to offer the highest prices for diamonds and gold. But more importantly, customers will be met with a high level of customer service, being greeted with personal care and attention.



About Michael’s Jewelers

Family owned since 1976, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has combined extensive knowledge with unsurpassed service to become Bucks County's leading independent jeweler. They are the source for unique fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries or any occasion that calls for a memorable gift. They also offer in house jewelry and watch repair, custom jewelry design and appraisals done by their GIA staff.



For more information about Michael’s Jewelers visit them at http://www.jewelrybymj.com.