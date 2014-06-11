Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills Now Buying Gold Jewelry

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- When going through the home for spring cleaning this June, many individuals stumble upon gold jewelry that they haven’t worn for quite some time. As a reliable and trusted jeweler in Bucks County, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills is pleased to announce they are now buying gold jewelry from their clients. Whether the jewelry is broken, or simply unwanted, the jewelers offer some of the highest prices for gold.



If looking for places that buy gold in Langhorne, PA, Michael’s Jewelers will provide personalized service, and treat their sellers with the utmost respect and courtesy. Selling gold is often a difficult decision, but with the market value of gold, selling to a respected jeweler can be advantageous in today’s economy. Whether in possession of a gold chain, watch, coin, ring, bracelet, or necklace, sellers can be sure they are receiving top dollar for their gold jewelry products, no matter its condition.



In addition to gold, individuals can visit Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills and sell any of their jewelry. Whether looking for some extra money, or simply cleaning out the jewelry box of unwanted items, the jewelers near Newtown, PA will purchase platinum, coins, flatware, and silver from their patrons. As a prominent retailer of diamonds, those looking to sell quality diamonds will receive the highest prices for their stones.



When walking into the store, visitors will be presented with a showroom that features thousands of pieces of jewelry on display. Trade in gold with Michael's Jewelers for a down payment on quality engagement rings near Newtown, PA. There are financing options available for any purchase made so customers are completely satisfied with the transaction. To sell unwanted jewelry, please contact the company today.



About Michael’s Jewelers

Family owned since 1976, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has combined extensive knowledge with unsurpassed service to become Bucks County's leading independent jeweler. They are the source for unique fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries or any occasion that calls for a memorable gift. They also offer in house jewelry and watch repair, custom jewelry design and appraisals done by their GIA staff.



For more information about Michael’s Jewelers, visit them at http://www.jewelrybymj.com.