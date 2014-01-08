Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills Now Offering Custom Engagement Rings

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Getting engaged is one of happiest times of a couple’s life. Planning for an engagement is a thorough process, from deciding on how to ask a significant other for their hand in marriage to choosing the perfect engagement ring that will stand out for a lifetime. With all the preparation that goes into asking the coveted question, it is important to find a quality ring that a women will cherish each and every morning. To help their valued customers find the perfect ring, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills is pleased to announce they are now offering custom engagement rings.



The customer has complete control of the style and specific type of ring they are looking for. With a wide selection of some of the finest jewelry near Newtown, PA, customers can select a diamond, platinum, gold, or sterling silver ring to present to their significant other. Having the ability to custom create a ring will allow the customer to construct a design that will adhere to a specific personality and preference.



Whether interested in a certain karat of diamond or gold, or a specific design such as halo, modern, or classic, an experienced jeweler will create the perfect ring that honors the specifications and wishes of the customer. Additionally, the center diamond can be created in various shapes, including round, heart, marquise, or radiant. Make the engagement extra special by creating a unique, high quality engagement ring from Michael’s Jewelers. Customers can even purchase pink engagement rings as the professional jewelers will handcraft the ring based on a selected design.



If a proud owner of an engagement ring that is scratched or fading, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills offers exceptional jewelry repair near Langhorne, PA. They will take the jewelry and restyle it, or restructure it so it shines like new once again. For more information regarding the construction of customized engagement rings, or to inquire on other fine jewelry, please visit their website today.



About Michael’s Jewelers

Family owned since 1976, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has combined extensive knowledge with unsurpassed service to become Bucks County's leading independent jeweler. They are the source for unique fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries or any occasion that calls for a memorable gift. They also offer in house jewelry and watch repair, custom jewelry design and appraisals done by their GIA staff.



For more information about Michael’s Jewelers, visit them at http://www.jewelrybymj.com.