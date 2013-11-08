Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills Now Offering Engagement Rings for Holiday Season

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills is pleased to announce they are now offering engagement rings for the holiday season. Individuals looking to propose to their significant other during the holidays can visit the Morrisville, PA or Fairless Hills, PA location today to find the engagement ring of their dreams. With a wide variety of diamond engagement rings to choose from, it is clear that Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills is the company to turn to for the perfect holiday gift.



Individuals searching for an original engagement ring to give to their significant other can receive assistance from the custom design team at Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills. Nothing will brighten up a women’s face than by opening up a present to see an original, custom-designed engagement ring to put on her finger. This is the type of experience that keeps the staff of Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills work hard every day.



The staff at Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills is as passionate about helping customers find the perfect engagement ring, as their customers are about proposing to their significant other and making their dreams come true. Featured lines of engagement rings that can be found at either location include ArtCarved, Coast Diamond and Lieberfarb. Along with the fine selection of engagement rings, Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills also offer diamond wedding bands, regular jewelry, watches and anniversary jewelry.



One of the best presents anyone can open up this holiday season is an engagement ring. It is the ultimate sign of trust, love and marriage. Customers who are ready to make the biggest commitment of their life can visit any Michael’s Jewelry location today. Easy financing for the engagement ring is also available. For an exciting engagement ring shopping experience, visit Michael’s Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills today.



About Michael’s Jewelers

Family owned since 1976, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has combined extensive knowledge with unsurpassed service to become Bucks County's leading independent jeweler. They are the source for unique fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries or any occasion that calls for a memorable gift. They also offer in house jewelry and watch repair, custom jewelry design and appraisals done by their GIA staff.



For more information about Michael’s Jewelers visit them at http://www.jewelrybymj.com.