Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills Now Offering Holiday Special on Chamilia Beads

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- As the holiday season is rapidly approaching and many individuals are looking for the perfect gift to show their appreciation to family members and loved ones, jewelry is often on the forefront of individual’s minds. Specializing in highly crafted jewelry and distinctive designs that allow their clients personalities to standout, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills is pleased to announce they are now running a special for decorative and memorable Chamilia beads for the holidays. When customers purchase four Chamilia beads, they will receive one free bead or bracelet to add to the collection. This special is valid for a limited time and will run until December 15, so be sure to take advantage when searching for the perfect holiday gift.



If a special someone already has a charm bracelet, customers can take advantage of a free bead. If the charm bracelet is viewed as the main gift, then the four beads are an added bonus. Customers can be assured their crystalized Chamilia beads are of the highest quality. Interested individuals can get creative and show how much the recipient means to them by purchasing beads that have a special meaning. For the Christmas season, there are gingerbreads, Christmas trees, Santa figurines, as well as stockings and snowmen. To show true appreciation, try a birthstone bead, favorite animal or sport, or a memory—such as a “big apple” to symbolize New York, a cruise ship, or sand castle for the summers spent on the beach. Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has the ultimate collection of Chamilia beads for a woman to display every time she puts on her charm bracelet.



Aside from Chamilia beads and bracelets, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills specializes in customized diamonds, as well as gold, silver, and platinum jewelry to make this the most memorable holiday season yet. For more information about the Chamilia bead special—valid until December 15—or to inquire on customized jewelry for a loved one, please stop by one of their retail locations or visit their website today.



About Michael’s Jewelers

Family owned since 1976, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has combined extensive knowledge with unsurpassed service to become Bucks County's leading independent jeweler. They are the source for unique fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries or any occasion that calls for a memorable gift. They also offer in house jewelry and watch repair, custom jewelry design and appraisals done by their GIA staff.



For more information about Michael’s Jewelers visit them at http://www.jewelrybymj.com.