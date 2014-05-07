Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills Now Offering Mother's Day Special on Chamilia Beads

Yardley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- With Mother’s Day right around the corner, many individuals are still looking for that special little something for mom to open on her special day. As a day to show appreciation for all the support they have shown over the years, it is commendable to provide mothers with a gift they will remember. As an affordable piece of jewelry that is perfect for showing love and thanks, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills is pleased to announce they are now offering Mother’s Day specials on Chamilia beads.



With Chamilia beads and charms, individuals can express how much their mother means to them. As a renowned jewelry store near Langhorne, PA, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills is offering their valued clientele the opportunity to buy four beads and receive one bead or bracelet for free. With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, clients can cash in on this offer until May 10. Simply go to Michael’s Jewelers Facebook page to claim the offer before heading to the store. Customers can purchase beads that spell a mom’s name and incorporate them onto a bracelet or necklace.



For an extra special gift that will bring a tear to a mother’s eyes, the store now features sterling silver lockets with gemstones on the inside. Gemstones can be hearts, symbols, and other loving gestures to supply mom the key to the heart. Don’t delay the Mother’s Day shopping any longer; purchase all items needed at Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills.



In addition to the Mother’s Day specials and jewelry products, the store specializes in bridal and engagement jewelry. When planning a proposal, individuals can stop by the store and browse the extensive collection of engagement rings near Levittown, PA. The rings can be customized to adhere to a certain personality and provide a specific design that will pop on her finger. Experienced jewelers will cut and shape the design for complete satisfaction. To hear more, or to get a glimpse of the products, visit their website today.



About Michael’s Jewelers

Family owned since 1976, Michael's Jewelers of Yardley and Fairless Hills has combined extensive knowledge with unsurpassed service to become Bucks County's leading independent jeweler. They are the source for unique fine jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries or any occasion that calls for a memorable gift. They also offer in house jewelry and watch repair, custom jewelry design and appraisals done by their GIA staff.



For more information about Michael’s Jewelers, visit them at http://www.jewelrybymj.com.