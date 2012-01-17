Michel Gagnon Becomes Partner of Clean Green Nation in Quebec

Stoneham, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products, has announced its partnership with Michel Gagnon, who is based in Stoneham, Quebec, Canada.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Gagnon will offer a variety of affordable, energy-saving products to home and business owners throughout the Stoneham area, including affordable eco kits. Gagnon is an energy professional who specializes in solar and wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



"I am very pleased to partner with Clean Green Nation and offer the company's outstanding energy-saving products and services," said Gagnon. "I look forward to working with them to deliver the best energy solutions to residents throughout the region. I think my expertise in green technology and energy efficient equipment is a great match as we move forward."



Clean Green Nation's equipment and products cover a wide range of areas, including solar, wind, batteries, lighting, energy efficiency and emergency items. Whether it's Quebec weatherization products, a marine solar package or hydro power in Canada, the company has the products, services and solutions home owners and business owners need to save money on energy costs and reduce their impact on the environment.



The company is dedicated to providing energy solutions that reduce North America's dependence on foreign oil and resources, as well as keep utility costs low for consumers. By educating people on energy and environmental issues, the Clean Green Nation team believes that it can foster the increased use of alternative and renewable sources of energy.



Gagnon will begin offering Clean Green Nation products and services effective immediately. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.michelg.cleangreennation.com.