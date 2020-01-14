Michelle Battles Regains His Normal Vision After 20 Years with Braverman Eye Center

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Accidents can happen anywhere to anybody, and everyone wants to recover from it as soon as possible and forget such memories. But, what if the injury haunts you for years or say decades. Yes, a small accident in childhood can prove to be disastrous in the future, somewhat like Michelle Battles. A vibrant young lady, Battles was at a basketball game when the misfortune hit her. Her brother was playing around and throwing stones on the billboard, when a rock came flying out of nowhere and hit little Michelle in the eye, causing a serious injury.



A young girl who didn't wore glasses and never had any eye problems was suddenly at a place where she had never been. The rock not just scratched the inside of her eye and caused the injury, but completely changed her life. "Everything was blurry and I had trouble seeing," she recalled. "That was really something that you are never prepared for. You are a kid and fear just about everything."



Growing up with such serious eye injury was quite tough for Michelle, and over the years, the situation even got worse. A few years back, when Battles moved to South Florida, she knew that her eyesight was declining. Till now she had blurred vision, but by the time she had her baby in 2014, she completely lost the vision in her left eye. Michelle knew she was not living the life to her fullest. It was the situation where she needed the right consultation to bring her life back on the track. Battles visited Dr. Stanley Braverman at his Hallandale Beach Eye Center for consultation, and found that she had a traumatic cataract.



"You could see on Dr. Braverman's face that this condition was indeed very serious," Michelle recalled. "With a new baby and much of my life left to live, it was time to take care of this." When Michelle looks back at her decision and the way she was explained, it was something that had to be done. After struggling with blurry vision for over 20 years, the Fort Lauderdale resident is excited and back to her routine at The Department of Health Case Worker.



"I remember when I went to see Dr. Braverman and sitting in the waiting room, reading all the stories written on patients who had life-changing procedures done," said Battles. "Reading some of those stories made me feel more confident. It gave me more knowledge as to what I was facing, although it was different than the surgery I was going to have. Going over everything that he was going to do during my operation, Dr. Braverman and his staff really made me feel at ease," she added.



Today, Michelle is leading a healthy life and still singing the praises of the surgery and her eyesight. "I can see well than I ever remember. It took me a little over two weeks to fully recover, but this has been such a positive experience in my life – and I cannot thank Dr. Braverman enough for what he has done to elevate the way I live."



