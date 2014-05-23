Michelle Gordon Makes Complicated Michigan Real Estate Search Simple with IDX Broker Software

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- IDX, LLC welcomes Michelle Gordon to the growing network of agents and brokers who have chosen IDX Broker software, as a way of revolutionizing their real estate websites. Grandville, Michigan area properties can now be found on Gordon’s IDX-enabled website, where clients can search quickly and easily for their dream home. As a member of the Southwestern Michigan MLS (SWMRIC), Gordon has long had access to thousands of detailed property listings, and now, her clients can experience unprecedented access during the online search, with the IDX solution Gordon hosts.



The custom IDX Quick Search feature offers Gordon a plethora of search options available for a truly integrated IDX solution. She can use the generated code and plug it directly into her existing website, or she can export the generated HTML for even better integration. Using the unique Web 2.0 drag and drop interface, Gordon can completely customize which search fields she wants to display in her quick search widget. She can even rename the column labels, set the font, font size and weight, or even add her own code and CSS to personalize it completely. The possibilities for complete integration are endless.



Gordon’s custom IDX solution not only simplifies the online real estate search for her clients, but it also gives her tools and abilities never before afforded to real estate professionals for their websites. Gordon can effortlessly create RSS feeds, dynamic title tags and custom XML codes in an effort to market and syndicate her listings around the online real estate marketplace. Additionally, IDX Broker allows real estate professionals, like Gordon, to connect with clients online and even pursue potential client leads, through the IDX-supported lead generation system. Gordon has forever changed the way she does business online by adding an IDX solution to her real estate website.



About Michelle Gordon

Michelle Gordon is a real estate agent with Keller Williams Rivertown of Grandville, Michigan.



About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.