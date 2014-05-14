Michelle King Robson, Founder of EmpowHER to Join Jamie Relei on the Be Well Bites Radio Program in Honor of National Women's Health Week

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Be Well Bites: Nourish Your Body, Nourish Your Soul Talk Radio Program, hosted by Jamie Relei, announces a special guest appearance on by Michelle King Robson, Founder of EmpowHER on Wednesday, May 14th at 11 AM PST in celebration of National Women’s Health Week.



“We’re truly honored to have Michelle King Robson joining us in studio this Wednesday to discuss her inspiring personal story of overcoming significant health struggles, her TED Talks, and the great work she and her team at EmpowHer are doing to help women all over the world lead healthier and more satisfying lives,” commented Jamie Relei, host of Be Well Bites.



Ms. Robson will be a Keynote Panelist at the 2014 California Women's Conference on May 20th with other powerful women CEOs including Arianna Huffington (Huffington Post), Michelle Patterson (Women Network), Elisa Page (BlogHer), Amanda Steinberg (DailyWorth) and moderated by Jane Pauley.



“I can’t think of a better guest for an innovative show like Be Well Bites during National Women’s Health Week than a nationally recognized woman of action like Michelle King Robson,” stated Jeff Spenard, CEO of The VoiceAmerica Network.



Tune in Wednesday, May 14th at 11 AM PST to http://voiceamericahealth.com for the live interview. Listeners can email their questions for Michelle in advance by clicking here and can call into the show during the broadcast Toll Free: 1-866-472-5792 and Intl: 001-480-553-5759.



The show will be rebroadcast on http://voiceamericahealth.com at 11 PM on Wednesday, May 14th, Thursday the 15th at 5PM, Friday the 16th at 5 AM and 2 PM, and Saturday the 17th at 2 AM and 4 PM in support of National Women’s Health Week (all times are Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). An archive of the show will be available the afternoon of the 15th for on demand streaming and download on the Be Well Bites Show Page http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2314/be-well-bites-nourish-your-body-heart-and-soul.



About Michelle King Robson

EmpowHER founder Michelle King Robson started the company following her own personal struggle with a debilitating health issue. Since establishing EmpowHER.com, Michelle has become a nationally-recognized women's health and wellness advocate.



EmpowHER is an online social health & wellness company for women. The website, which is visited by millions of women every month, inspires and empowers women to take control of their health and well-being by connecting them with a community of experts, doctors and people like them who provide reliable health information and tools, inspiring stories and answers to real health questions.



Michelle’s mission is to ensure that all people have access to leading health information and spends her time speaking before women's groups, health care organizations, political leaders, regulatory bodies and the media about women's health and the importance of women advocating for themselves and their loved ones.



Michelle continues to fulfill her mission every day to ensure both men and women are given options and choices about their health. She believes we all deserve answers, validation & support around our health and by bringing trusted resources and women together, we can make a difference in the health and lives of all. Read Michelle's Story.



About Be Well Bites

Be Well Bites is an integrative platform to connect you to wellness through a supportive community of experts in areas that contribute to your overall health and well-being. Enjoy being inspired as we learn together what your bio-individuality calls for to be well. Is your life out of balance? Do you go through your day feeling sluggish? Are you constantly craving sugar? When was the last time you sat down to eat a home cooked meal with someone you care about and without distractions? Has stress at work or at home affected other areas of your life? Have processed foods overtaken your diet? Does the thought “am I living to my full potential?” ever cross your mind? Welcome to your Be Well program. My intention is to provide you with tools and resources that if utilized will assist you to live a nourishing and fulfilling life. Could connecting with us as an active participant on Be Well Bites change your life? Join us to find out. Be Well Bites broadcasts every Wednesday at 11 AM PST on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel (http://voiceamericahealth.com). Learn more about Be Well Bites, listen on demand and download past episodes at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2314/be-well-bites-nourish-your-body-heart-and-soul. Visit Be Well Connections for a FREE Wellness Consultation at http://bewellconnections.com and try Jaime’s latest creation at http://bewellbites.com.