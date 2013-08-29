Michigan Agent Education Announces the Launch of Its New Online Michigan Real Estate License Program

Grandville, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Michigan Agent Education, a proprietary school that offers LARA approved online real estate licensing classes, has just announced the launch of its new Michigan real estate license program.



Through the new online program, people can become real estate agents by taking the licensing classes offered by the school from home, or anywhere else they can access the internet. The classes feature up-to-date and relevant information that can help Realtors successfully grow their businesses. For those who would like to get their real estate license in Michigan, Michigan Agent Education is ready and able to help.



In addition to their convenient online classes, Michigan Agent Education is the only Michigan licensed provider that offers its students a 100 percent money back guarantee. The Michigan real estate school will also beat anyone else’s advertised prices. All of the programs are approved by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.



The founders of Michigan Agent Education understand that becoming a Realtor can be a time consuming and often-expensive process, involving driving to and from classes and purchasing a variety of learning materials. That is why they are devoted to offering an online solution that makes becoming a Realtor in Michigan as easy and stress-free as possible.



“Michigan Agent Education was created by dedicated real estate professionals who have been involved in all aspects of the process for decades,” an article on the school’s website noted, adding that its program was specifically created to give Realtors powerful information that will help enhance their careers in a way that works with their busy schedules.



“Through our innovative self-paced program you can complete all of your Michigan real estate licensing requirements online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week... If you need any help while you are going through the program, our award winning instructors and our local Michigan based customer service team is standing by.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Michigan Agent Education is welcome to visit the school’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read about the various classes that are available, watch video testimonials from former students, and—if they wish—sign up for the online real estate license program.



About Michigan Agent Education

Michigan Agent Education is a Michigan Licensed Proprietary School that offers LARA approved online real estate licensing classes. Through its innovative platform, real estate agents can qualify to become a real estate agent, real estate broker or complete their continuing education from home. For more information, please visit http://www.michiganagenteducation.com/