Michigan HARP Refinance Program Helps Underwater Homeowners Guided by Michigan Mortgage Solutions

Troy, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Michigan Mortgage Solutions has seen a great deal of success in helping a number of underwater homeowners in taking advantage of the Michigan Harp Refinance Program by refinancing at historically low rates. The team at Michigan Mortgage Solutions has been providing mortgage financing for Michigan residents since 1998 and now specializes in the government’s Home Affordable Refinance Program.



In order to address the volatile real estate market nationwide and help the many homeowners that have underwater mortgages, the federal government enacted the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP). This program is expected to help as many as 1 out of 9 homeowners to reduce interest rates and mortgage payments and at least 7,000 Michigan homeowners are expected to qualify and refinance their underwater mortgages.



Michigan Mortgage Solutions has seen a great deal of success in helping their qualifying clients take advantage of this Michigan underwater mortgage refinance program. The firm is currently on a mission to help educate more homeowners about the possibilities. “Several of our clients have been able to secure rates below four percent using the Michigan HARP loan program including my own mother,” said Michigan Mortgage Solutions’ Trevor Sines.



To qualify for the Michigan HARP program, mortgages must be owned by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac prior to June 1st, 2009. In addition, owners must also owe less than $729,000 on their first mortgage, have paid their mortgage payments on time for the past six months and been no more than 30 days late one time in the last 12 months.



Michigan Mortgage Solutions has been successful at helping their clients avoid the effects of the growing housing and financial crises by providing them with a good education, quality customer service and the knowledge and experience to get the job done. “The recent updates to the HARP Michigan program have created a tremendous opportunity for Michigan homeowners and may, very well, initiate the beginnings of the next refi-boom,” said Michigan Mortgage Solutions’ Jason Nolan. For more information on the HARP Michigan program and Michigan Mortgage Solutions, please visit http://michiganmortgagesolutions.com/michigan-harp-refinance-program/



About Michigan Mortgage Solutions

Michigan Mortgage Solutions has been providing mortgage financing for Michigan residents since 1998. They offer conventional mortgage loans, FHA loans, VA loans, and USDA Rural Development loans. In addition, the firm specializes in the governments Home Affordable Refinance Program which should help over 7,000 underwater homeowners in Michigan to lower their rate and mortgage payment.