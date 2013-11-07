Michigan Listings Displayed with Ease on the IDX-Enabled Website of Realtor Cynthia Payton-Hines

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Today IDX, Inc. is pleased to welcome Grand Blanc, Michigan agent Cynthia Payton-Hines of Lynn and Associates Inc. to the growing group of real estate professionals adopting a customizable IDX solution for their realty websites. The incredible IDX Broker software synchronizes to the RealComp MLS (RealComp) database to extract raw listing data and seamlessly integrate it onto Payton-Hines’ website, displaying thousands of Grand Blanc area properties directly on her website. With the dynamic search Payton-Hines now hosts, it is monumentally easier to find a home online in or around the city.



Internet Data Exchange (IDX) solutions, such as the one Payton-Hines now employs, give home buyers the tools they need and the ability to narrow the RealComp listings on their terms. Five unique search functions, including the powerful advanced tool, allow potential buyers to create search parameters by which to find their dream home on the website of Payton-Hines. Thanks to IDX Broker, once they find that perfect property, home seekers can connect directly with sellers and listing agents to gather more information or schedule a showing, without ever leaving the convenient search page Payton-Hines hosts.



An administrative login page gives Payton-Hines access to the tools necessary to control and manage her website. From this page, Murray can edit CSS and global wrappers to design a unique look and recognizable branding for her website. In addition, Payton-Hines can dictate which search functions are available for home seekers on her website. Even when she is not working, her IDX-enabled website is working for her; as a lead generation system connects Payton-Hines with potential clients online. With her custom IDX solution, it has never been so easy for Murray to run an online real estate business.



About Cynthia Payton-Hines

Cynthia Payton-Hines is a real estate agent with Lynn an Associates Inc. of Grand Blanc, Michigan.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.