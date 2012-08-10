Michigan Manufacturers Join AMSN's Campaign to Bring Jobs Back to America

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The industrial hub of American industry is the state of Michigan, says MFGpartners.net spokesman Elias Jones (no relation to the MMA Fighter) during a Webinar last night held by AMSN for its 1,100+ strong network of custom fabricating, molding, tool making and precision metal machining shops at http://www.mfgpartners.net/precision-metal-machining According to Jones, the Wolverine State is one of the most important markets for AMSN's campaign to bring manufacturing jobs back US-based manufacturers, which the company pioneered earlier this year.



Jones said MFGpartners.net produced the private member-only Webinar to introduce the company's plans to further help Michigan machine shops, fabricators and plastic molders as well as other custom parts & components manufacturers in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Warren, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Livonia, Flint, Sterling Heights, Dearborn, Westland and other cities and counties across Michigan. According to Jones, the campaign will help local businesses source for quality-approved suppliers specializing in fabricated and machined plastic and machined metal parts at http://www.mfgpartners.net/machined-metal-parts



“Quality is the driving force of AMSN and its network of custom manufacturers, machinists, trade associations, quality professionals, tradesman, craftsman and others committed to bringing production work back to US-based businesses,” said Jones. He continued, “This could very well be the most important time in history with upcoming elections, growing regulations, increased foreign competition, and greed spreading throughout Washington and corporate America like never before, and thus, now is the time to act and do something about it before it's too late.”



Michigan companies in need of precision machined parts can request a quote from US-based quality-approved manufacturers at http://www.mfgpartners.net/precision-machined-parts



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



