Don Grimes of AmeriFirst Home Mortgage Awarded Real Estate's Prestigious 203k Specialist DesignationNMLS 130686

East Lansing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- AmeriFirst Home Mortgage is proud to announce that Don Grimes has completed the real estate industry’s most comprehensive training in the use of the U.S. Government’s FHA 203k Home Purchase and Renovation Loan program. With this designation, Don Grimes becomes a member of REbuildUSA, a nationwide organization of real estate, lending and home improvement professionals, working in partnership with Lowe’s, is dedicated to helping more Americans achieve the dream of home ownership, improving our communities and contributing to the health of our economy.



“The FHA 203k Renovation Loan offers tremendous opportunities for many Americans to enjoy great prices on homes today,” explains Don Grimes, “yet there is very little awareness of this program and the power it offers in our current economy.”



REbuildUSA was established with the mission of creating more awareness of the opportunities offered by the FHA 203k program, while at the same time, simplifying the process for all involved. As REbuildUSA’s home improvement partner, Lowe’s assists in identifying the scope of work and relative costs and then coordinates the actual renovation activities through its nationwide network of licensed installers.



“My 203k Specialist™ designation training positions me to provide professional guidance to those who would like to locate a great home in a great neighborhood to be renovated to meet their needs. These are the homes offered at the most competitive prices. Additionally, as a member of REbuildUSA, I can help my buyers more easily navigate the process of planning, securing loan approval and completing the home improvements.”



203k Specialists are also trained to bring a strong competitive advantage to home sellers by more effectively marketing their homes to a wider audience. The REbuildUSA List Assist program provides visualization tools and cost estimates allowing prospective buyers to better recognize the value of an available property, and the 203k Specialist can then help them put the power of the FHA 203k to work in purchasing and renovating the home.



“I’m excited to have more of our associates earning this designation and supporting the mission of REbuildUSA,” explains Rick Koenig, Regional Manager of AmeriFirst Home Mortgage. “Knowledge is power, and I believe this program really sets our people apart when it comes to helping home buyers and sellers make the most of the excellent opportunities in today’s market.”



Don Grimes has been active in real estate sales for over 25 years and works in the Greater Lansing areas. He is also a member of the Greater Lansing Board of Realtors, Lansing Women’s Council of Realtors and License Mortgage Lender. He can be reached at (517) 507-0151.



AmeriFirst Home Mortgage As a stand-alone mortgage banker for over twenty-five years, AmeriFirst Home Mortgage is committed to doing business the right way.



REbuildUSA is based in Newport Beach, California. To learn more, visit http://www.REbuildUSA.com or call 877.USA.203k.