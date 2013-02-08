First Preferred Mortgage Company Rebrands, Now Michigan Mutual, Inc., Rapidly Growing Mortgage Company Proud of Michigan Heritage.

East Lansing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- First Preferred Mortgage Company, a Port Huron, Mich.-headquartered full-service residential mortgage lender, announced today that it has rebranded and will now be known as Michigan Mutual, Inc. President and CEO Mark Walker made the announcement.



The company, founded in 1992, will effective immediately change its name to its wholesale division's brand name—Michigan Mutual, Inc.—and will be recognized nationally as one powerhouse mortgage company, serving home buying and refinancing needs, in addition to servicing a robust network of mortgage brokers, banks and credit unions through the company's expansive wholesale division.



The move is another chapter in the company's impressive growth story—as they have rapidly grown to more than 400 employees, from 100 employees in 2009. The company has also continued to expand its footprint nationally from its corporate locations in Port Huron and Southfield, Mich., with a network of wholesale and retail office locations—including community branches in East Lansing, Birmingham, Mich., Livonia, Mich., Plymouth, Mich., Brighton, Mich., and their most recently opened branch in St. Louis, Mo.



In 2012, the company continued to grow and evolve and closed 10,882 residential loans totaling $1.83 billion dollars. At this critical turning point in the company's 21-year history, the company's leadership determined it was best to join its expanding enterprises under one brand name to better leverage marketing resources and create a stronger national presence.



"It made strategic business sense for us to unite our growing company under one brand name that embodies our deep pride in the state of Michigan as we continue our national expansion plan," said Walker. "Our mission is built on the fact that we are building a great company to serve our communities. For us, there was no better way to pave the path to our company's bright future than with this exciting brand change."



With the rebranding, Michigan Mutual, Inc. has also launched a new tagline—think bigger, expect more. The company's new brand can be explored at its website—mimutual.com.



About Michigan Mutual, Inc

Michigan Mutual, Inc., has been a family-owned and operated company serving the Midwest for more than 20 years. Founded in 1992, Michigan Mutual, Inc., is a rapidly expanding, full-service residential mortgage lender. The company provides home loan and refinancing mortgage services while elevating the customer service experience in the mortgage industry. For more information about Michigan Mutual, Inc., please call 1-800-700-5839 or visit www.mimutual.com.