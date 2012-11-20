MichiganCedarProducts.com Provides Log Home Building Components at Mill Direct Prices

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Many people dream of living in a log home. The cozy warmth and rustic appearance combine to create a luxurious living environment appreciated by people all over the world. And thanks to the internet, more and more people have been able to achieve their dream of building a log home at an affordable price.



One website, MichiganCedarProducts.com, has been getting a lot of attention lately for providing log home building components at mill direct costs. Instead of ordering material through a middle man, prospective homeowners can save money by ordering premium-quality wood directly from mills.



MichiganCedarProducts.com is the online home of Town & Country Cedar Products, which is based in Boyne Falls, Michigan. Although based in Michigan, the company promises to supply log home building components to projects in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York, and other parts of the United States. The log home components created by Town & Country Cedar Products are also shipped around the world.



A spokesperson for the company explained what kinds of components are available for purchase:



“We deliver white cedar and white pine log cabin home building materials across the country and around the world. Those materials can include everything from log siding to cedar paneling as well as railings, posts, corners, and finishing materials. Put simply, if it’s used in the construction of a log cabin, then we sell it.”



All products are available at mill direct prices as Town & Country Cedar Products mills the lumber on-site, which means that customers can avoid ordering through a middle man. The North White Cedar products produced by the company are particularly popular, as Michigan cedar is prized throughout the world as being a perfect component in log homes due to its insect resistant properties and beautiful decay features.



MichiganCedarProducts.com features a plethora of editorial content about the milling process. The website features a detailed description of how wood goes from the forest to a home, and there are dozens of pictures of log home building projects included in the photo gallery.



Those seeking good deals on log home components can also view the website’s list of specials, accessible from the front page. And for customers who want an accurate price on the components needed for the construction of a log home, the website also provides a link to a free quote form as well as a phone number visitors can call to ask any questions.



About MichiganCedarProducts.com

MichiganCedarProducts.com offers wholesale, mill direct pricing on all log home building materials. The company is based out of Michigan but ships its products throughout the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.michigancedarproducts.com