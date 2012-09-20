Mickey Tussler: Author Frank Nappi Keeps Baseball in Season All Year, With Compelling Ball-Based Novel Series

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- With players hanging up their gloves as the end of yet another season nears, baseball fans should not dismay. Thanks to a ground-breaking novel series by author Frank Nappi, fans are invited to pitch their way through the entire year.



At its helm, the Mickey Tussler series offers ball fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in a story that will keep their baseball fever ignited long after a World Series champion is crowned. Those with a connection to or passion for special needs will also find rich food for thought in the series’ character development.



Official synopsis of the first book ‘The Legend of Mickey Tussler’:



In the late 1940s, the minor league Milwaukee Brewers are foundering yet again and manager Arthur Murphy is desperate. When he sees seventeen-year old Mickey Tussler throwing apples into a barrel, he knows he has found the next pitching phenom. But not everyone is so hopeful.



Mickey’s autism—a disorder still not truly understood even today—has alienated the boy from the world, and he is berated by other players and fans. Mickey faces immense trials in the harsh and competitive world of baseball while coping with the challenges inherent to his “disorder.”



An honest and knowledgeable book about overcoming adversity, and the basis for the television movie A Mile in His Shoes, Mickey’s powerful story shows that with support and determination anyone can be triumphant, even when the odds are stacked against him.



The books’ focus on special needs has garnered much attention from Autism groups including Autism Speaks and Best Buddies. Praising Nappi for his compassionate approach, the Mickey Tussler series also received official endorsements from baseball legends Alex Rodriguez and Darryl Strawberry.



In fact, as Nappi explains, his first release has recently seen success as a movie.



“Much to my surprise, I was approached by a production company who asked if they could adapt The Legend of Mickey Tussler into a screenplay,” he says.



Continuing, “This resulted in a book-based movie, ‘A Mile in His Shoes’, starring Dean Cain and Luke Schroder.”



The series’ second book, ‘Sophomore Campaign’, has recently been released to critical acclaim.



“With a few unexpected twists, the language used is eloquent and the range of emotions from loss to love adds to the depth of the story,” says LiniAyre536, reviewing the book for Amazon.



Another reader, Betty L. Dravis, was equally as impressed.



“Since "The Legend of Mickey Tussler" was a homerun, Sophomore Campaign is a grand slam!”



Even with so much success, Nappi refuses to lose sight of what is important.



“The books serve two purposes. Firstly, they provide baseball fans with a year-round opportunity to indulge in their passion and get the ball fix they crave. Secondly, the books are a vital vehicle to raise the awareness of special needs, the obstacles they present and the triumphs they can produce,” he concludes.



The series, published by Sky Pony Press, is available now.



Purchase ‘The Legend of Mickey Tussler’: http://amzn.to/OaHxON -- Book trailer: http://youtu.be/dnE-DB_cpUc



Purchase ‘Sophomore Campaign’: http://amzn.to/OWLger – Book trailer: http://youtu.be/mo8ec-UOjJA



For more information, please visit the author’s official website: http://www.franknappi.com



About the Author: Frank Nappi

Frank Nappi has taught high school English and Creative Writing for over twenty years. His debut novel, "Echoes From The Infantry," received national attention, including MWSA's silver medal for outstanding fiction for 2006. His follow-up novel, "The Legend of Mickey Tussler," garnered rave reviews as well, including a screenplay adaptation ("A Mile in His Shoes") of the touching story which aired nationwide in September of 2011 and was released on DVD in January of 2012.



Frank continues to produce quality work, including "The Legend of Mickey Tussler: Sophomore Campaign," the intriguing sequel to the much heralded original story, and he is presently at work on a third installment of the unique series, as well as his first mystery /thriller entitled "Nobody Has To Know."



Frank lives on Long Island with his wife Julia and their two sons, Nicholas and Anthony and continues to support organizations such as Autism Speaks, Best Buddies, and Challenger Baseball.