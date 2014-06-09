Mico Studio Is Showcasing Monstermatic for the First Time at E3 This Year

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Monstermatic features 10 unique starter monsters, each with wildly different personalities and swappable parts for the user to create and play with. After perfecting their design, users can unleash their creature into the real world with 3D printing technology and have a full color figurine delivered to their doorstep. As Clayton Mitchell explains, “We wanted the 3D printing feature to be as easy as getting something off Amazon. All of the technicality of 3D printing is taken care of in the background and is completely transparent to the player.”



But the fun doesn’t end there, Monstermatic also features wicked cool nurturing mechanics, a light hearted mini game, incredibly funny voice repeater, and plenty of witty interactions that really bring the monsters to life.



“It’s a huge opportunity for our little studio to gain exposure. We’re grateful the people from Indie cade are giving us the opportunity to step out in the spotlight and showcase this amazing app at E3. We’ll make the best out of it.” Says Clayton.



Monstermatic is available now on the iOS App Store in Europe and The United States.



Want to meet the monsters? Please visit us at E3 booth #2835.



Monstermatic requires iOS 6.1 or later and it is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.



About Mico Studio

Mico Studio, based in Los Angeles, California, is a 2 person team, Clayton, the creative force and Levi, an incredible developer who strive to bring fictional characters to life by blurring the lines between the digital and physical worlds. Through Monstermatic they bring 3D printing into the mobile gaming community by building a bridge between the user and the technology.