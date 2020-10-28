Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Micro and Nano PLC Market recently Published Market Insights Reports with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Micro and Nano PLC Market".



Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Robert Bosch, General Electric, Idec, Omron, B&R Industrial Automation



Market Segment by Product Type

Micro PLC

Nano PLC



Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Home & Building Automation

Food & Beverages



Scope Of The Report



The global Micro and Nano PLC market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 9904.8 million by 2025, from USD 8061.5 million in 2019.



The ministry said it was still in the process of investigating the security impact of the potential leak. Mitsubishi Electric did not win the contract in the auction.

Mitsubishi Electric initially denied the possibility of a breach of sensitive defence and infrastructure data when it first reported on the 200-megabyte cyberattacks by a third party on Jan. 20.



Major Market Developments:

In May 2016, Rockwell Automation Inc. launched CompactLogix 5380 in the Logix series. The Allen-Bradley CompactLogix 5380 controller improves I/O response time as fast as 0.2 milliseconds which help to increase the production in the manufacturing industry.



In May 2016, IDEC Corp. launched Microsmart FC6A, a micro PLC with up to 520 I/O. It has fast processing speed, high-capacity programing and data memory, and the ability to handle up to 126 analog I/O. this product is well suited for oil & gas, chemicals, solar, packaging, and food and beverages industries.



In February 2015, Siemens AG expanded its portfolio of advanced controllers in the SIMATIC S7-1500 family with the addition of two particularly compact controllers, namely, SIMATICS7-1511C and S7-1512C. These two controllers combine CPU with inputs and outputs in one enclosure.



