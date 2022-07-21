Micro Battery Market Size Will Reach USD 842 Million by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- The global micro battery market is estimated at USD 326 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 842 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2026.



The growth of the micro battery market is driven by factors such as the use of printed flexible batteries in medical devices to treat COVID-19 patients, several advantages offered by micro batteries over traditional batteries, increasing adoption of wearable devices, growing use of micro batteries in medical and electronic devices, and demand for thin and flexible batteries in IoT applications.



Micro batteries can be cut, rolled, and customized into different shapes and sizes to complement the shape of the product in which they are to be used, without any loss of efficiency. The miniaturization of electronic devices in various industries has given rise to the demand for micro batteries.



The market for button batteries is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Lithium button batteries are experiencing surging demand owing to their numerous applications. For instance, these batteries are used in motherboards that power computing devices such as smartphones and computers. Lithium button cells are also used in portable medical devices such as blood glucose meters, blood pressure meters, tensiometers and clinical thermometers; wrist watches; calculators; memory backups; laser pens; fitness appliances & wearables; and toys. Thus, the multi-applicability of these batteries is expected to drive their market in the near future.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing micro battery market from 2021 to 2026. Major manufacturers of wearable devices and consumer electronics in this region are miniaturizing their product designs, which require micro power sources for compatibility with the miniaturized designs. Also, technology advancements in smart packaging (such as the use of printed RFID tags and smart labels in packages), as well as the adoption of medical devices, mainly pacemakers, drug delivery systems and medical patches, which require lightweight, flexible, and safe power sources, are fueling the growth of micro batteries in the APAC region.