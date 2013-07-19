Micro Cap Alert - JAKKS Pacific, Inc.(NASDAQ:JAKK), Velti Plc(NASDAQ:VELT), Zhone Technologies Inc(NASDAQ:ZHNE), Joe's Jeans Inc(NASDAQ:JOEZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JAKKS Pacific, Inc.(NASDAQ:JAKK), Velti Plc(NASDAQ:VELT), Zhone Technologies Inc(NASDAQ:ZHNE), Joe's Jeans Inc(NASDAQ:JOEZ)



JAKKS Pacific, Inc.(NASDAQ:JAKK) decreased -39.07% and closed at $6.99 on a traded volume of 9.01 million shares, in comparison to 130,511.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down -44.17%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $156.03 million and its total outstanding shares are 22.31 million. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets toys and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Traditional Toys and Electronics; and Role Play, Novelty and Seasonal Toys.



Why Should Investors Buy JAKK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Velti Plc(NASDAQ:VELT) soared +3.51% and closed at $1.03 on a traded volume of 5.23 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.15 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -34.91%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.02 and $1.14. Velti plc engages in the provision of mobile marketing and advertising technology and solutions for brands, advertising agencies, mobile operators, and media companies primarily in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa.



Will VELT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Zhone Technologies Inc(NASDAQ:ZHNE) jumped up +63.41% and closed at $1.83. So far in three months, the stock is up +72.64%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.40 and $2.10 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.10. Its introductory price for the day was $1.36, with the overall traded volume of 4.86 million shares. Zhone Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells communications network equipment for telecommunications, wireless, and cable operators worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy ZHNE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Joe's Jeans Inc(NASDAQ:JOEZ) after opening its shares at the price of $1.41, dropped 9.22% to close at $1.28 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 4.71 million shares, in comparison to 786,882.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.80 and $2.04 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.43. Its introductory price for the day was $1.41. Joe?s Jeans Inc. engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of apparel products under the Joe?s brand name in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company provides women?s and men?s denim jeans, pants, shirts, sweaters, jackets, and other apparel products. It also offers women's handbags and clutches, shoes, belts, and leather products; and children?s products, including basic denim bottoms, tops, T-shirts, and jackets for infants, toddlers, girls, and boys. The company sells its products to retailers, specialty stores, and distributors; and to consumer through its full price retail and outlet stores, as well as through the joesjeans.com. It operates approximately 11 full price retail stores and 19 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Innovo Group Inc. and changed its name to Joe?s Jeans Inc. in October 2007. Joe?s Jeans Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.



Has JOEZ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/