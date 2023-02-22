Micro Catheter in Pci Market Major Companies Revenue Insights, and Latest Trends Forecast Report 2023

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- Micro Catheter in pci Market

Overview:

A microcatheter is a thin-walled delivery device that is most commonly employed in minimally invasive operations. A microcatheter is perfect for negotiating the intricate network of blood vessels within the human body because to its tiny diameter and structure. Microcatheters have a tiny diameter, approximately 0.70-1.30 mm. It is utilised in complex endovascular operations for guidewire support, exchanges, cross lesions, accessing distant anatomy, delivering therapeutic embolic, injecting contrast media, and performing other procedures.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:

According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "Microcatheter in pci market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

The rising acceptance of Minimally Invasive Procedures is the key growth factor of the Global Microcatheter Market. A growing number of chronic conditions has also contributed to the growth of the microcatheters market, as a microcatheter is often used during neurovascular and cardiovascular surgery. Such chronic diseases are mainly the result of an undesirable lifestyle pattern, such as smoking or attempting to manage hypertension and obesity. These are the basic causes of cardiovascular disease and stroke.



Restraints:

Yet, severe regulatory requirements, product recalls, and a scarcity of competent medical personnel are key market barriers.



Market Opportunities:

A rise in the number of chronic illnesses predicted in the next years gives a potential for market expansion. In recent years, countries such as the United States and Canada have seen an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases.



Segmentation Analysis:

The global Microcatheter in pci Market is segmented based on product type, end user, application, cancer type, product design



By Product Type:

- Delivery Microcatheters

- Aspiration Microcatheters

- Diagnostic Microcatheters

- Steerable Microcatheters



By End User:

- Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Application:

- Cardiovascular

- Neurovascular

- Peripheral Vascular

- Oncological

- Urological

- Otolaryngological

- Other Application



By Cancer Type:

- Liver Cancer

- Kidney Cancer

- Lung Cancer

- Bone Cancer

- Other Cancer



By Product Design:

- Single-Lumen Microcatheters

- Dual-Lumen Microcatheters



Competitive Landscape:

The major companies contributing to the market growth are

- Cook Group Incorporated,

- Medtronic Plc,

- Merit Medical Systems, Inc.,

- Stryker Corporation,

- Terumo Corporation,

- Penumbra Inc.,

- Boston Scientific Corporation,

- ASAHI INTECC CO. LTD.,

- AngioDynamics, Inc.,

- Cardinal Health, Inc.



Regional Analysis:

North America had the largest regional presence with a highest share due to incumbent healthcare establishments in the region, a rising number of government initiatives and awareness campaigns regarding chronic disorders, and a greater number of heart diseases and strokes in the region. Additionally, an increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures and the availability of technologically advanced products are contributing to the regional market growth.



Key Developments:

- Transit Scientific announced in 2021 that their non-tapered metal alloy XO Cross microcatheter platform had achieved CE Mark clearance in the European Union.

- In April 2019, Medtronic introduced the Phenom 21 Microcatheter for the delivery of vascular devices of various sizes. In patients with major artery occlusion, this device removes blood clots from occluded arteries to restore blood flow.

- In 2018, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. (Japan) and Medtronic plc formed a collaboration to distribute Asahi Intecc's Neurovascular Guidewire and catheter exclusively in the United States.