Micro-credentials may be the next big thing in employment upskilling, and institutions, non-profits, and corporations are already using them. Because anyone can offer a micro-credential and there are no official constraints, the standards for each credential differ widely. These credentials can be obtained by completing a series of online exams, writing an essay, or putting together a presentation. Micro-credentials are often shorter than other credential options such as college degrees or certificate programs, however, this is not always the case because the requirements are defined by the credential-granting school. This means that the source of your micro-credential is important, as not all micro-credentials are created equal. People's daily learning activities, both formal and informal, are a logical extension of micro-credentials. They provide people control over their professional growth while also giving businesses the tools they need to customize learning for their employees and achieve their bigger goals. With the fast adoption of digitization, the demand for massive open online courses has skyrocketed in the last decade. The global demand for MOOCs has grown even more with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after the pandemic has passed, this pattern is likely to continue. The sector is projected to gain traction in the coming years as governments around the world take steps to make education and training more accessible to all.



In September 2021, Coursera announces a statewide partnership with Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to prepare students and faculty for a digital economy. The Coursera for Campus platform empowers any college or university to offer job-relevant, credit-ready online education to students, faculty, and staff. and On 29th June 2021, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, and edX, a leading online learning platform, and education marketplace, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to join together in an industry-redefining combination that will help power the digital transformation of higher education, expand access and affordability, and usher in a new era of online learning.



Analysis by Credential (Specialization, Nano degrees, Professional Certificates, Badges, Others), Domain (IT & Telecommunication, Business, SCIENCE, Engineering, Healthcare, Art and design, Others), Age (Under 18, 18-22, 22-28, 28-35, Over 35)



The regional analysis of Global Micro-credential Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



