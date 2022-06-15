Micro-Credential Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Coursera, Kadenze, Udemy

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Micro-credential Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Micro-credential market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition:

Micro-credentials may be the next big thing in employment upskilling, and institutions, non-profits, and corporations are already using them. Because anyone can offer a micro-credential and there are no official constraints, the standards for each credential differ widely. These credentials can be obtained by completing a series of online exams, writing an essay, or putting together a presentation. Micro-credentials are often shorter than other credential options such as college degrees or certificate programs, however, this is not always the case because the requirements are defined by the credential-granting school. This means that the source of your micro-credential is important, as not all micro-credentials are created equal. People's daily learning activities, both formal and informal, are a logical extension of micro-credentials. They provide people control over their professional growth while also giving businesses the tools they need to customize learning for their employees and achieve their bigger goals. With the fast adoption of digitization, the demand for massive open online courses has skyrocketed in the last decade. The global demand for MOOCs has grown even more with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after the pandemic has passed, this pattern is likely to continue. The sector is projected to gain traction in the coming years as governments around the world take steps to make education and training more accessible to all.



Market Trends:

- Growing Popularity of the Micro credential across the Globe

- Surging Demand From Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

- High Demand Due To Personalisation For Employees And Employers

- Growing Employer Acceptance of Credentials Earned Online



Market Opportunities:

- The Increasing Popularity Of the Technical Education



The Global Micro-credential Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Credential (Specialization, Nano degrees, Professional Certificates, Badges, Others), Domain (IT & Telecommunication, Business, SCIENCE, Engineering, Healthcare, Art and design, Others), Age (Under 18, 18-22, 22-28, 28-35, Over 35)



Global Micro-credential market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



