Micro Datacenter Market Worth $21.03 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 53.11%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- According to new market report “Global Micro Datacenter (MDC) Market (By Applications, Rack Sizes, Organization Size, Industries & Geographies) Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the Micro Datacenters (MDC) Market is expected to reach $21.03 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 53.11% from 2013 to 2018.



Organizations are looking for new innovations in managing the complex IT infrastructure as the demand placed on it are unrelenting. Also, the expectation for a single point of contact for managing their datacenter physical infrastructure as an IT product has evolved a revolutionary product, termed as Micro datacenters. It is a self contained product, replicates functions of a traditional datacenter on a much more granular scale. It enables organizations to deploy datacenters rapidly in less time compared to building a traditional datacenter. It is offered as a complete turnkey solution and delivered as a ready to use plug and play unit for all sizes of organizations. Micro Datacenters enable customers to micromanage power consumption, cooling delivery and temperature set points. As energy consumption is a growing concern for datacenters, Micro datacenters have achieved a PUE of 1.03 and better. MarketsandMarkets have segmented the Micro datacenters market based on its applications and rack size implemented by various sizes of organizations across different business verticals. The study provides in depth analysis of the various technology trends, standards and its role in the various industries across different geographies.



The micro data-center market is expected to grow to $21.03 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 53.11% from 2013 to 2018. The market is segmented by Applications:Instant Datacenter & Retrofit, Disaster Recovery, High Density Networks, Remote Office Support and Mobile Computing. The market is also segmented based on size of the Rack (5 – 25 RU; 26 – 50 RU; 51 – 100 RU) and the size of the organization (Small businesses; Medium businesses; Enterprises) where they are deployed. The market by verticals is classified on the basis of 6 segments; Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Public sector, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, and others. Key market players such as AST Modular, Elliptical Mobile Solutions, Canovate Group, Huawei, SGI and Rittal are profiled in the report.



