The Global Micro DC Motors Market Research Report 2020-2025



According to this study, over the next five years the Micro DC Motors market will register a 6.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3486.4 million by 2025, from $ 2717 million in 2019.



Top Companies in the Global Micro DC Motors Market: NIDEC, Meizhimei, Asmo, Mabuchi Motors, Wellings Holding, MinebeaMitsumi, Johnson Electric, Maxon Motors, Constar, KOTL, Telco, Portescap, Dongguan Tsiny Motor, Precision Microdrives, ZHENGK, AMETEK and Other



Industry News:



31 August, 2020: Johnson Electric, a global leader in motor solutions, announces the launch of a series of low voltage DC (LVDC) motor solutions for smart door locks. The product line ranges in diameter from 10 to 24 mm.Johnson Electric has the capability to provide a complete range of micro-motor solutions for both domestic and commercial locks with superior performance and reliability. The series of micro-motor solutions have been designed to provide high torque, long life and low power consumption. In a comparative analysis, Johnson Electric's micro-motors can deliver up to 8% more stall torque, 6% longer battery run-time and 30% more in duty cycles. The products have passed a series of rigorous application-specific tests to ensure their reliability.



This report segments the Micro DC Motors Market on the basis of by Type are:



Brushless DC Motors

Brush DC Motors



On the basis of By Application, the Micro DC Motors Market is segmented into:



Information Processor

Automotive

Audio Equipment

Appliance

Other



Regional Analysis for Micro DC Motors Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Micro DC Motors Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



