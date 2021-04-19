Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global micro displays market size is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



The researcher assessing the Micro Displays market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.



Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2021, eMagin Corporation, which is a manufacturer of active matrix OLED micro displays used in commercial and military AR/VR devices, announced an agreement with Bild Innovative Technology to provide its line of OLED microdisplay compact driver boards to customers of eMagin. Under this arrangement, customers have the option of purchasing eMagin OLED micro displays coupled with compact drive boards, thus streamlining its prototyping efforts.

Automotive industry has emerged a key application industry and adoption of advanced display technologies has been relatively high in the recent past. OLED micro display technology provides new design options for light sources and is garnering interest in the automotive sector. Both micro LED and OLED display technologies provide transparent, true-black, and flexible functions, which are necessary for an immersive user experience.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rapid industrialization, and presence of large numbers of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in countries in the region. Increasing penetration of smartphones and other micro-display based devices is further expected to drive growth of the market.

Key players in the market include Seiko Epson, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics, Winstar Display, Wisechip Semiconductor, LG Display Co. Ltd., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Microtips Technology, LLC.



Important Points Mentioned in the Micro Displays Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Product Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

AR HMD

VR HMD

Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Projectors

Pico Projector

Data Projector

Others

Rifle Scopes

Medical Equipment Monocular

Binocular Systems

Thermal Imaging Glasses



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)



Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Lower than HD

HD

FHD

Higher than FHD



Brightness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 500 NITS

500 To 1000 NITS

More than 1000 NITS



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Consumer

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Education

Industrial & Enterprise

Medical

Sports & Entertainment

Retail & Hospitality

Others

BFSI

Telecommunications

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Micro Displays market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Micro Displays market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Micro Displays market growth worldwide?



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-displays-market



