Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global micro displays market size is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in demand for thin and more advanced and efficient displays consisting of organic light-emitting (OLED) materials is a key factor driving global micro displays market revenue growth. Micro displays have excellent quality, high resolution, low power consumption, and are of compact size. These advantages make these products ideal for usage in consumer electronics, military & defense equipment and devices, and in healthcare devices and equipment.



In February 2021, eMagin Corporation, which is a manufacturer of active matrix OLED micro displays used in commercial and military AR/VR devices, announced an agreement with Bild Innovative Technology to provide its line of OLED microdisplay compact driver boards to customers of eMagin. Under this arrangement, customers have the option of purchasing eMagin OLED micro displays coupled with compact drive boards, thus streamlining its prototyping efforts.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/629



Some Key Highlights From the Report



Head-up display is installed in the dashboard of vehicles to display important information and data without diverting the driver's attention or view away from the road. Head-up display was initially designed to be used in military aviation, but has since shifted to personal cars and other automotive and non-automotive applications. The use of microdisplay technology allows for manufacture of more compact high-resolution head-up displays.

Organic light-emitting diode is replacing LCD. OLED displays have smaller screen, generally less than 2 inches in diagonal. OLED micro displays have near-to-eye and projection features and find application in augmented and virtual reality, mobile, cameras, personal electronics, and full-color projections, among others. Increased awareness regarding the advantages of these products is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Automotive industry has emerged a key application industry and adoption of advanced display technologies has been relatively high in the recent past. OLED micro display technology provides new design options for light sources and is garnering interest in the automotive sector. Both micro LED and OLED display technologies provide transparent, true-black, and flexible functions, which are necessary for an immersive user experience.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rapid industrialization, and presence of large numbers of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in countries in the region. Increasing penetration of smartphones and other micro-display based devices is further expected to drive growth of the market.

Key players in the market include Seiko Epson, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics, Winstar Display, Wisechip Semiconductor, LG Display Co. Ltd., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Microtips Technology, LLC.



Market Segmentation:



The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.



Emergen Research has segmented the global micro displays market on the basis of product, technology, resolution, brightness, industry, and region:



Product Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

AR HMD

VR HMD

Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Projectors

Pico Projector

Data Projector

Others

Rifle Scopes

Medical Equipment Monocular

Binocular Systems

Thermal Imaging Glasses



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)



Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Lower than HD

HD

FHD

Higher than FHD



Brightness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 500 NITS

500 To 1000 NITS

More than 1000 NITS



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Consumer

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Education

Industrial & Enterprise

Medical

Sports & Entertainment

Retail & Hospitality

Others

BFSI

Telecommunications

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/629



Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:



Market dynamics: The Micro Displays market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.



Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Micro Displays industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Micro Displays industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.



Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Micro Displays market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Micro Displays Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Micro Displays Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surging adoption of HMD in different industries

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for micro displays used in wearable devices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Saturation of markets for digital cameras and projectors

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Micro Displays Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

5.1.1.1. Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

5.1.1.1.1. AR HMD

5.1.1.1.2. VR HMD

5.1.1.2. Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera

5.1.2. Head-Up Display (HUD)

5.1.3. Projectors

5.1.3.1. Pico Projector

5.1.3.2. Data Projector

5.1.4. Others

5.1.4.1. Rifle Scopes

5.1.4.2. Medical Equipment Monocular

5.1.4.3. Binocular Systems

5.1.4.4. Thermal Imaging Glasses



CONTINUED..!!



To read more about this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/micro-displays-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further information, please connect with us to know more about the customization feature. Our team will work towards providing you a report well suited to your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-micro-displays-market