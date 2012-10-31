Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Technology Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- The MEMS combines both electrical and mechanical components on single chip, thus enabling smart products with computational ability of microelectronics and perception, control capabilities of micro sensors and micro actuators. Strong growth for MEMS is expected in telecommunications and the medical end-use industries. With improvements in medical & pharmaceutical infrastructure, along with the increased healthcare spending in emerging nations, there will be a strong demand in countries like China and India. Commoditization of MEMS has enabled applications in consumer electronics, and automotives to use superior techniques, where the MEMS and IC giving improved changes in the system architecture. MEMS also influence the changes in other sectors like industrial, healthcare, and semiconductor.



This research report analyzes the Micro-Electromechanical Systems Market depending on various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints along with the future market projections. This market research report includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. Report also discusses the importance of macro and micro factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



The segmental analysis of Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Technology Market will provide you with market tables, drivers, restraints and opportunities along with the information of key developments by specific market players.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.



The key players in Micro-Electromechanical Systems industry are Texas Instruments Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., The Bosch Group and STMicroelectronics N.V among the others.



