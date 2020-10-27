Micro Flute Paper Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2029

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the micro flute paper market provides global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & forecast for 2019-2029. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Micro Flute Paper Market : Segmentation



The global micro flute paper market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.



Product Type



E Flute

F Flute

N Flute

D Flute



By Basis Weight



Upto 100 GSM

100 TO 175 GSM

175 TO 250 GSM

Above 250 GSM



By Material



Virgin

Recycled



End Use



Food & Beverages

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Consumer Durable Electronics Goods (CDEG)

Others (Automobiles, etc.)



Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 - Executive Summary



The report begins with the executive summary of the market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It includes dominant segments in the global market, along with key facts about micro flute paper. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.



Chapter 02 - Market Overview



Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about available in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the market report.



Chapter 03 - Key Trends



It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends that are impacting the global micro flute paper market.



Chapter 04 - Market Volume (Bn Units) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029



This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical micro flute paper market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future.



Chapter 05 -Pricing Analysis



This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various materials of micro flute paper in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.



Chapter 06 - Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the micro flute paper market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 - 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 - 2029).



Chapter 07 - Market Background



This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the micro flute paper market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the market, which includes the drivers and restraints. This section also includes outlook of the global packaging industry, key industry perspectives, and value chain analysis.



Chapter 08 - Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Product Type



Based on product type, the market is segmented into E flute, F flute, N flute and D flute. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 09 - Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Basis Weight



Based on basis weight, the market is segmented into Upto 100 GSM, 100 TO 175 GSM, 175 TO 250 GSM, Above 250 GSM. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 10- Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Material Type



Based on capacity, the market is segmented up tovirgin, recycled. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.



Chapter 11 - Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by End-use Industry



This chapter provides details about the market on the basis of Food & Beverages, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Consumer Durable Electronics Goods (CDEG) and Others. (Automobiles, etc.)



Chapter 12 - Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Region



This chapter explains how the market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 13 - North America Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North American market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of Micro flute paper.



Chapter 14 - Latin America Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.



Chapter 15 - Europe Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



Important growth prospects of the market based on product type, material type, basis weight and end-use industries in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, Nordic countries, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 16 - South Asia Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Chapter 17 -East Asia Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



This chapter highlights the growth of the market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the market in East Asia.



Chapter 18- Oceania Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania market.



Chapter 19 - MEA Market Analysis 2014 - 2018 & Forecast 2019 - 2029



This chapter provides information about how the market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2019 - 2029.



Chapter 20 - Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 21 - Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mayr-Melnhof Packaging, Stora Enso Oyj, and WestRock Company, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Cascades Sonoco, Inc., Braepac Packaging, Netpak, KRPA Holding CZ, a.s., Al Kifah Paper Products Co., Independent Corrugator Inc. (ICI), GWP Group Ltd., CartonHub.



Chapter 22 - Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.



Chapter 23 - Research Methodology



This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as, important qualitative and quantitative information, about the micro flute paper market.