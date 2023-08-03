NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Micro Fulfillment Centers Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Micro Fulfillment Centers market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Alert Innovation (United States), Dematic (United States), Exotec (France), Fabric (United States), Addverb Technologies (India), Attabotics (Canada), AutoStore (Norway), Cleveron (Estonia), Geek plus (China) and Home Delivery Service (HDS) (United States).



Micro fulfilment centers use small, highly automated storage facilities close to the end consumer to reduce the cost and time it takes to deliver goods. Micro Fulfillment Centers are made up of two major components, software management systems that process online orders and physical infrastructure. A micro-fulfillment center is a small, sometimes highly automated fulfilment center that serves both e-commerce and local store pick-ups. It could be in an existing store or warehouse, or in a dedicated small distribution or warehouse space of 10,000 square feet or less. An automated micro-fulfillment center can be a great solution for both general merchandise stores and non-retailers like manufacturers and suppliers. As the demand for e-grocery services grows, micro-fulfillment centers have become an attractive option for grocers looking to bring fulfilment closer to customers for curbside pickup or home delivery. It may be especially appealing to pure-play e-grocers that lack retail outlets that can serve as fulfilment hubs, storing two to five days' worth of groceries.



by Type (Auto Store, Shuttle Based, Other), Application (Grocery, General Merchandise, Others), Technology (Cube-storage, Shuttle Based, AMR Based, Others), End-Use (Grocery Omni-channel, Pure-play E-commerce, Retail Omni-channel, Other)



Emergence of Advance Fulfillment Centers



Growing Implementation among Storage Centers



Increasing the Demand for Micro Fulfillment Centers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



