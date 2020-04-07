Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2024 Major Players Glaukos, Alcon, Allergan, Ivantis

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices can be are employed in any glaucoma surgery that avoids conjunctival dissection, and includes an ab interno incision for the treatment of patients suffering from glaucoma. The advent of MIGS devices has transformed the patients care with mild-to-moderate glaucoma conditions. In addition, improved safety profile as well as less time required for recovery after surgery as compared to more invasive techniques increases the demand for MIGS devices. This propels manufacturers to introduce efficient MIGS devices such as stents, shunts, and minimally invasive implants in the market. Moreover, glaucoma is the primary cause of irreversible blindness across the globe, and it was estimated that around 4% of the global population suffered from glaucoma in 2014. This has increased the demand for MIGS devices in the treatment of glaucoma.



The key factors that boost the market growth include rise in burden of geriatric population that is susceptible to glaucoma. In addition, meta-analysis performed in 2014 concluded that number of people suffering from glaucoma is projected to increase over the years especially in the countries of Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Moreover, rise in demand for surgeries combining glaucoma, and cataract boosts the market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- Glaukos

- Alcon

- Allergan

- Ivantis

- Santen Pharmaceuticals

- InnFocus



Segment by Type:

- Bench-Top

- Portable



Segment by Application:

- Hospital Outpatient Departments

- Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



