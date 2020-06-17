Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- APAC micro-irrigation system market would be valued more than USD 3 billion by 2024. Favorable socioeconomic conditions in India, China, and Australia have influenced product demand. For instance, China is accounted for 10% of agriculture land under the micro-irrigation system, thus the local market would provide lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. Increasing awareness among the farmers about product usage has further contributed to the growth of the industry.



Global water scarcity coupled with government initiatives is driving the global micro-irrigation system market. The irrigation system is being widely used across the world to deliver water for the agriculture landscape. In recent years, numerous environmental issues like soil erosion, urbanization, deforestation, and industrialization have resulted in considerable land depletion. Micro-irrigation is considered as an effective tool for water conservation.



Globally around 70% of the water sources are used for agriculture and irrigation purpose while 10 % of water sources are used for domestic purposes. Depleting water resources across the world have highlighted the importance of the micro-irrigation system.



According to UN estimation, the population of the world would likely surpass 11 billion by 2100. Increasing global population and rising concerns for regular water supply have further aided the micro irrigation system demand.



The Major Key Players in the Micro-Irrigation System Market are as Follows:

1. Toro Company

2. Jain Irrigation Systems

3. Rain Bird Corporation

4. Netafim Limited

5. Valmont Industries

6. Hunter Industries

7. Lindsay Corporation

8. Rivulis Irrigation

9. 0anDanJain Irrigation

10. Irritec S.p.A.

11. Automat Industries



The micro-irrigation system eliminates the need for the extra workforce. Rising emphasis on reducing labor costs and improved efficiency would further drive product penetration. The migration of a large population from villages into cities has created labor deficiency for the agriculture sector. Thus, rising labor costs and resource scarcity would stimulate the growth of the global micro-irrigation sector.



However, high initial investment, continues maintenance and high equipment cost are restraining the micro-irrigation system market growth.



Based on the product, the Sprinkler segment valued more than USD 3 billion in 2016. Improved yield at an affordable price, better water usage efficiency, and enhanced cultivation in barren land are propelling the industry growth. Moreover, increasing pollution concerns and enhanced soil fertility and increased crop quality are also contributing to the growth of the micro-irrigation system market.



Based on end-user, Farmers held more than 75% market share in 2016. Increased crop productivity, reduced water wastage, and improved crop quality are some of the key factors that are driving product demand. Major corporate & private farms are also contributing to the micro-irrigation system market growth.



Based on application, Orchard crops & vineyards in Micro-Irrigation System Market would witness considerable growth of more than 10 % over 2024. Increased awareness among farmers has influenced industry demand over the forecast period. Proper water supply helps to maintain desired soil moisture in the root zone which would ultimately result in the optimum development of Vineyards, tree orchards, and row crops.



