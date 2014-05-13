Micro Irrigation Systems Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.8 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Micro Irrigation Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018,"the global micro irrigation systems market is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2012 to 2018.



Sprinkler irrigation system is expected to remain the largest segment accounting for about 47% revenue share in 2018 of the overall micro irrigation systems market. Drip irrigation system, due to its better efficiency, will be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2012 to 2018. Asia Pacific will remain the fastest growing regional market due to increased encouragement from governments in India and China for the use of micro irrigation systems.



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The global micro irrigation systems market is segmented into four major categories:

- sprinkler irrigation system

- drip irrigation system

- center-pivot irrigation system and

- lateral move irrigation system.



Drip irrigation is the most efficient segment among all types, as water is directly delivered to the plant root resulting in optimum water use. Center-pivot irrigation and lateral move irrigation are types of sprinkler irrigation systems; however, the method of irrigating the field sets them apart from sprinkler irrigation. The center-pivot irrigation systems market currently has a small revenue share; however, with robust growth, the segment is expected to double its revenue contribution by 2018.



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The major components of sprinkler irrigation system include tubing, pumping unit, fittings/sprinkler heads, and couplers. The pumping unit is the most costly component; however, depending on the size of the field, the number of lateral pipes used may increase the overall cost of the system. The tubing market is the fastest growing segment among sprinkler irrigation systems. The major components of drip irrigation system include tubing, backflow preventers, valves, filters, and pressure regulators.



Increasing problems of water scarcity worldwide, and need for increased crop yield to meet the demands of continuously growing population are some important factors supporting the growth of the micro irrigation systems market. With the significant decrease in ground water levels, water conservation has become a point of concern for the agriculture industry. There is a need to look for efficient ways to irrigate fields and micro irrigation systems are helpful in achieving this purpose.



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Netafim is the leading player in the global micro irrigation systems market followed by Jain Irrigation and John Deere & Company. EPC Industries, Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, and Rain Bird among others are some important players in the micro irrigation systems market.



The report titled "Micro Irrigation Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," provides in depth analysis, market size estimates, market shares, volume and forecast for the period 2012 - 2018 for the global micro irrigation systems market. It covers the study of major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report study includes analysis of the market by components, crop type, and end user applications.



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