Micro Irrigation Systems Market Offering Solutions, Application, Services and Industry Growth 2019-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems is on the rise across the globe on account of increased need to improve crop productivity and conserve water, soil, and fertilizer resources. Time-based micro irrigation systems is one of the key trends emerging in the Micro Irrigation Systems market. This is eventually propelling the manufacturers to introduce smart sprinkler systems to help the farmers carry out time-based irrigation. Manufacturers are also taking up extensive research and development activities to introduce novel energy efficient equipment and meet the growing demand of the farming and agriculture sector.



Manufacturers to Introduce Advanced Irrigation Systems in Future



The report studies the key manufacturers of Micro Irrigation Systems including Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Netafim Ltd., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Valmont Industries, Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Hunter Industries Incorporated, EPC Industries Limited, The Toro Company, T-L Irrigation Co., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, and Sistema Azud SA among others.



Need for Water Conservation to Upsurge the Adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems



Increased need for water conservation is anticipated to increase the adoption of Micro Irrigation Systems in the near future. Low requirement of labor, improved crop productivity, and minimized fertilizer loss are some of the benefits offered by Micro Irrigation Systems, which is eventually driving their demand among the end-use industries. Emergence of solar powered micro-irrigation systems is one of the key trends in the Micro Irrigation Systems market.



Technological advancements are also likely to open up novel avenues for the Micro Irrigation Systems market. However, high capital cost, clogging issues, and maintenance may restrict adoption of the Micro Irrigation Systems among the poor farmers of developing and low-income countries.



Market Segmentation



By Type



? Sprinkler



? Drip



By Component



? Drippers



? Irrigation Valve



? Polyethylene Tubing



? Filters



By Crop Type



? Plantation Crops



? Field Crops



? Orchard Crops



Drip irrigation systems are gaining popularity, particularly among the developing economies, owing to their diversified application and exceptional efficiency. Moreover, they utilize less water and fertilizers and inhibit growth of the weed. Orchard crops may acquire a substantial share in the Micro Irrigation Systems market owing to surge in the cultivation and export of fruits and nuts, especially from Asia Pacific. Plantation crops are also not lagging behind due to high consumption of tea and coffee products across the globe. The report also offers pin point analysis of the contribution of the component segments to the overall Micro Irrigation Systems market size.



Launch of new schemes by the government to encourage farmers to install micro-irrigation systems is one of the significant reasons driving the demand for Micro Irrigation Systems in Asia Pacific. Moreover, availability of low-interest loans and subsidies for farming are compelling the farmers to adopt these systems in this region. Increased mechanization and well-diversified farm sector in the US is positively influencing the Micro Irrigation Systems market growth in North America.



