Microirrigation is a method of supplying slow water as a discrete or miniature spray-on above or below the soil. Microirrigation system is applied through emitters connected to a delivery pipe through low-pressure delivery. Microirrigation system are used in agriculture for row crops, vineyards, and orchards. Moreover, these systems are also used across horticulture across wholesale nurseries, commercial and private landscape and gardens. Microirrigation system contributes to water-saving and higher quality of crop and is suitable for all types of soil. Moreover, it also saves labor and land preparation cost.



Growing need to save water and high yield production due to rising concern over food security is expected to propel the market growth of micro-irrigation. Rising adoption of advanced and precision farming practices across farmers is also estimated to foster the market growth of the micro-irrigation system. Increasing focus of manufacturers to introduce next-generation irrigation system is further expected to fuel the market growth of the micro-irrigation system. For instance, in April 2015, Netafim, the leader in irrigation, today the introduction of its next-generation low-flow drippers. It features a new design to enhance yields under harsh water conditions, the drippers are the latest addition to Netafim's range of smart irrigation solutions that fight food scarcity across the globe.



Top Prominent Players: EPC Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries, Nelson Irrigation, Netafim Limited, Rain Bird Corporation, T-L Irrigation, Hunter Industries



Key Developments:



- In August 2019, Omaha, NE: Valley® Irrigation, Leader in Precision Irrigation®, announce the launch of Valley 365TM, a new single-source platform for connected crop management.



- In February 2016, Nelson Irrigation announced the introduction of new product line of Pivot Products which includes R55I Inverted End of Pivot Sprinkler, Clamp Saver, Slim Weight, and 6PSI Orbito



- In January 2017, Valley Irrigation, an irrigation technology provider, launched a new center pivot control available with the new Valley Icon series of smart panels, offering control for any center pivot irrigation machine.



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

* Drip Irrigation

* Micro Sprinkler Irrigation

* Bubbler Irrigation

* Other



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Micro Irrigation Systems for each application, including

* Orchard Crops & Vineyards

* Field Crops

* Plantation Crops

* Other



