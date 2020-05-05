Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Micro-LED Display Market is expected to exceed USD 14 billion by 2024 due to the rising demand for brighter and power-efficient display solutions. This technology provides a superior display with higher-degree contrast when compared to the LCD technology. These devices provide lesser response time and are energy-efficient due to low power consumption. Due to these factors, the technology is being widely adopted in the wearable industry and is projected to increase the micro-LED display market growth.



The trend of electronics miniaturization is allowing manufacturers to reduce the size of the display panels that are used in several handheld devices such as tablets & smartphones, and near-to-eye devices including AR/VR headsets. The reduction in size between each pixel lowers the total cost of displays when compared with their traditional counterparts. This increases the usability of these components in small electronic devices, such as smartwatches and smartphones, thereby propelling the micro-LED display market growth.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2713



Small size and low power consumption ability of these devices make them suitable for the adoption in wearable devices, propelling the micro-LED display market growth. These devices are being largely adopted in AR/VR devices due to the factors such as low weight, small size, and high brightness. These benefits also encourage the adoption of the technology in devices such as smartwatches and smartphones.



The lack of standardization and design issues pertaining to small size are restraining the microdisplay LED market. Due to this, the manufacturers are facing issues in the mass manufacturing of large-size displays. The manufacturers and research entities in the industry are working on correcting the issues by developing flexible displays that can be adjusted in terms of the panel size.



Micro-LED display market in digital signage applications is projected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for the equipment in the retail sector. These components are suitable for digital signages due to their low cost and low power consumption. Digital signage demand is increasing in retail and advertising sectors. High demand from small retailers with low budgets is contributing towards the micro-LED display market growth.



The Asia Pacific micro-LED display market is expected to witness a significant growth due to the increasing demand for low cost and high-quality smartphones. The region is characterized by the increasing demand for smartphones due to the rapidly-penetrating network infrastructure. Furthermore, there are several manufacturers of displays and LEDs in the region due to the availability of resources. This allows the traditional manufacturers in the region to switch to the new technology and develop these components at a low cost.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2713



The key players in the micro-LED display market include Samsung Electronics, Epistar, Sony Corporation, X-Celeprint, Aledia, Plessey Semiconductors, and VerLASE Technologies. The industry participants are investing in R&D due to the newness of the technology. For instance, in 2017, 120 patents in technology were filed according to the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO).



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4. Micro-LED Display Market, By Application (Revenue, Shipment)

4.1. Key trends in micro LED display market by application

4.2. AR headsets

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.3. VR headsets

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.4. HUD

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.5. Smartwatch

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.6. Smartphone

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.7. TV

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.8. Digital signage

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.9. Tablet

4.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

4.10. Laptops & desktops

4.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024



Chapter 5. Micro-LED Display Market, By Panel Size (Revenue, Shipment)

5.1. Key trends in micro LED display market display by panel size

5.2. Small (less than 10.5")

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

5.3. Medium (between 10.5" and 65")

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024

5.4. Large (more than 65")

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2024



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/micro-led-display-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.