Top players in Global Micro-Location Technology Market are:

Cisco Systems, Aruba Networks, Humatics Corporation, Estimote, Ruckus Networks, Zebra Technologies, CenTrak, Ubisense, Camco Technologies, Siemens,



Micro-Location Technology Overview:

Micro-location is a platform of context marketing and micro-localization with the ability to reach consumers near the establishment, near a specific product or within a sector with contextualized messages. It enables actions such as proximity marketing, call to action in the establishment, circulation maps and statistics of e-commerce for physical stores.



Micro-Location Technology Market Segmentation: by Technology (Wi-Fi, Beacons, Near Field Communication (NFC), QR (Quick Response) codes, Global Positioning Service (GPS), Others), End User (Retail, Hospitality, Entertainment, Healthcare, Others)



Market Trend:

- Latest Technological Advancements in Micro-Location Technology



Market Drivers:

- The inefficiency of GPS in Indoor Premises

- Growing Adoption of Mobile Devices

- The necessity to Deliver Unique Customer Experience in Retail and Hospitality

- High Return on Investment

- Rise in Use of Location-Based Mobile Advertisement

Market Restraints:

? Concerns Regarding Security and Privacy

? Growing Trend of E-Commerce in Retail Sector



Market Challenges:

? Lack of Interoperability

? High Competition in Market

? Providing Energy-Efficient and High-Performance Solutions at Low Cost

? Sophisticated Deployment and Maintenance Requirements



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Micro-Location Technology Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Micro-Location Technology Market:

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Micro-Location Technology Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



