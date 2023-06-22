NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Micro Location Technology Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Micro Location Technology market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Decawave (Ireland), Sewio Networks (Czech Republic), Zebra Technologies (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea) , Cisco Systems (United States), Google (United States), Cambridge Wireless (United Kingdom), CenTrak (United States), Aruba Networks (United States).



Scope of the Report of Micro Location Technology

Micro Location Technology is the technology that helps in detecting or determining the location of an object within a few inches or centimeters unlike previous location technologies like GPS, which determine the location to few feet or meters. With the increasing investments and innovation in the Internet of Things, digitization, and automation the market of micro-location technology is expected to grow.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Ultra Wideband Technology (UWB), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Li-Fi, RFID, 5G, NFC, Others), Industry Verticals (Automotive Industry, Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry, Retail, Hospitality, Logistics, Individual Households, Others), Hardware (Receiver Hardware, Transmitter Hardware), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services)



Opportunities:

Increasing Sales of Smartphones and Smart Devices, Rise of E-Commerce Market as E-Commerce Players Use Essential Logistics Chains which can bring in Use of Micro Location Technology for Better Efficiency and 5G and Ultra-Wideband Technologies are Emerging Revolution and are Promising Great Prospect for the Growth of Micro Location Technology Industry



Market Trends:

UWB is the New Technology which is catching the Eye Ball Because of its Better Accuracy



Market Drivers:

People Paying High for Better Living Standards

Increase in Investment in Automation and Internet of Things

Innovation in New Technologies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



