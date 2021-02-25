Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The detailed market intelligence report on the Micro Mobility market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Micro Mobility market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rapidly increasing range of transportation services and vehicles, including e-bikes, dockless and docked shared bicycles, electric scooters, and electric skateboards. Rising need to reduce traffic congestion in urban areas and reduce reliance on private vehicles and encourage use of public transport is also driving a shift towards micro mobility solutions.



Scope of the Report:



The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Micro Mobility market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.



Key players in the market include Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products® Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Commercial



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

2-wheeler

3-wheeler

Others



Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 20 Km

20-40 Km

More than 40 Km



Weight Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up to 100 Kg

100-250 Kg

More than 250 Kg



Market share:



The report discovers market's total sale that is generated by a particular firms over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Micro Mobility industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the Micro Mobility market



Regional Segmentation



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients.

