The global micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rapidly increasing range of transportation services and vehicles, including e-bikes, dockless and docked shared bicycles, electric scooters, and electric skateboards. Rising need to reduce traffic congestion in urban areas and reduce reliance on private vehicles and encourage use of public transport is also driving a shift towards micro mobility solutions.



North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global micro mobility market in 2019. Stringent government regulations regarding emission levels is a primary factor driving adoption of micro mobility solutions in countries in the region.



Key players in the market include Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products® Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Commercial



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

2-wheeler

3-wheeler

Others



Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 20 Km

20-40 Km

More than 40 Km



Weight Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up to 100 Kg

100-250 Kg

More than 250 Kg



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Micro Mobility market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Micro Mobility market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Micro Mobility market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Micro Mobility market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Micro Mobility market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Micro Mobility market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Micro Mobility Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Micro Mobility Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Micro Mobility

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Micro Mobility

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…