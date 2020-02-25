Micro Packaging Market Stand out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth 2020-2026

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The creation of an impermeable layer – a few millimeters in thickness – by using nano-particles is known as micro-packaging. The flexibility, isolation, and cost-effectiveness provided by this technique makes it highly appealing packaging technique. This technique is employed across various industries, including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, etc.



Global Micro-packaging Market – Key Players

The major players participating in the global micro-packaging market are Alcoa Inc., Amcor, Bemis, Beijing ChamGo Nano-tech Co. Ltd, Color Matrix Corporation, Honeywell International Pvt. Ltd., and InMat.



Oxygen leaking into packages results in an increased rate of oxidation, which thereby reduces the shelf life of products. Moreover, contamination from dust and pathogens affects food quality. However, an alternative to micro-packaging is metal or glass coating on product packaging – although the latter comes with reduced flexibility. The major growth drivers for the global micro-packaging market are the advantages provided by the micro-packaging technique, including higher durability and protection from contamination. Hence, the major challenges for market growth include the leaching of nano-particles, high investments in R&D to examine the effects of nano particles on human health, expensive manufacturing technology, and lack of technical know-how.



Primary packaging includes the layer that is in direct contact with the product. Its main function is to provide protection to the product from external factors and isolate it from the environment. Any subsequent packaging layers can be installed after this layer. The secondary packaging's use is to protect the primary packaging layer and also serve branding, promotion, and logistical purposes. Any additional packaging is also called tertiary packaging. Therefore, the pharmaceuticals industry is expected to be the largest driver of the micro packaging market in both packaging and drug delivery applications. Increased shelf life of medicines has further fueled the use of micro-packaging worldwide.



Global Micro-packaging Market – Regional Outlook



- Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the micro packaging market. The burgeoning food and beverage industry has contributed to market growth, due to large amount of time spent by goods in transit and long shelf lives in products is vital. Moreover, India and China are hubs for manufacture of pharmaceuticals, which are then sold in Europe and North America.



- Europe is a leading region for innovation due to high R&D investments. Stringent environmental regulations have led companies away from conventional packaging to sustainable practices such as micro packaging.



- North America is a major supplier of pork and beef to China, the use of micro packaging helps keep the meat fresh during transit. China is projected to import 3 million tons of pork in 2017. Due to recent meat quality issues in China, it is vital for meat packagers to employ techniques to ensure freshness. This will allow for consolidation of market share in Chinese market.



- The Middle East is witnessing growing demand for food due to rising tourism and high disposable incomes. Moreover, in an attempt to reduce reliance on food imports, investments in food and packaging sector are projected to rise. Africa is a fledgling market and is not expected to boost the micro packaging industry in the forecast period.



- In Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are known as the largest producers of generic drugs. The drugs are exported to almost 40 countries. Nano-packaging ensures their quality during storage and trans-Atlantic travel. This will boost the micro packaging industry in the region.



