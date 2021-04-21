New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- There has been an increase in the use of micro-perforated films in food and packaging. An increasing need for reduction in food spoilage and the adoption of new packaging formats by emerging economies are the key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Micro-Perforated films during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 1.27 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trends – Increase in application of micro-perforated films in food and beverage packing.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Micro-Perforated Film Market was valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.75 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. In packaging, along with protective functionality, the packaging material is expected to let the product breathe, which is not facilitated by most of the packaging material. However, micro-perforated films provide a solution to this issue. In Micro-perforated technology, the film is pierced with grids of pin-sized holes, thus adding a longer shelf-life and other functionalities to a wide range of products from commercial to daily household products. Micro-perforated films reduce the spoilage of food products and enable them to stay fresh for a more extended period. Thus the growing need to increase the life of products and usage of micro-perforated films across a wide range of applications is expected to drive the growth of the Micro-perforated films market. The growing demand for convenience, fresh, and healthy food products is expected to generate significant opportunities for emerging market players.



With up to 40% of all fresh food produced is discarded, food wastage in the western world is high. It is a significant cost factor for the companies in the value chain. The consumer here who use to spend their money are now effectively reducing their purchasing power, and thereby, it raises concern for the government on how to feed the world population. To overcome this situation, a new system of micro-perforation packaging has been developed to prevent the food wastage, which has impressive results, has longer shelf-life, and maintains optimal product quality. The industry has witnessed soaring demand for micro-perforated packaging material for the packaging of fruits and vegetables in the form of film and laminates.



Key participants include- Mondi(Austria), Amcor Limited (Australia), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S), Bollore Group (France), Uflex Ltd (India), TCL Packaging (UK), Coveris Holdings S.A. (US), Amerplast (Finland), Aera (France), Now Plastics (US)



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2103



There are various obstacles associated with micro-perforated food packaging which is growing rapidly. These obstacles include an alternative for micro-perforated food packaging, the environmental regulations that are stringent to plastic manufacturing companies, the rising cost of packaging, awareness about sustainable packaging, and the material which is recycled used in micro-perforated food packaging.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Micro-Perforated films market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 3.4 % and 3.6% CAGR, respectively. The high CAGR of Asia Pacific is majorly driven by China, which was the primary producer and consumer of micro-perforated films in 2017.

- As of 2018, Polyethylene is the dominating Micro-Perforated film, which holds 36 % of the global market. Asia Pacific regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment.

- Micro-perforated film materials like polymers did not allow the selective exchange of gas, while modified perforated films produced from high barrier packaging can be edited considering the respiratory activity of the produce.

- Manufacturers of micro-perforated films are adopting new strategies and technologies to increase their market share. For example, Helion, a key player in the Micro-perforated films market, developed a micro-perforated technology to produce a wide range of pin-hole diameters and grid patterns. Additionally, it is also the first company in China to give customized pin-hole rotary tooling.

- Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.2% in the global Micro-Perforated film market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth owing to an increase in packaging applications in the food industry.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/micro-perforated-films-market



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Micro-Perforated Films Market based on material type, application type, and region:



Material Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons 2016–2026)



Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others



Applications Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons 2016–2026)



Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionary

Ready-to-eat Foods

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume Kilo in Tons 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2103



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Customization and innovations in micro-perforated films market

3.2. Increase in adoption of micro-perforated films across the globe

3.3. Government rules & regulations on the usage of plastic

3.4. Environmental concerns

Chapter 4. Micro-Perforated Films Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Micro-Perforated Films Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Micro-Perforated Films Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Micro-Perforated Films Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increase in improving the life of products

4.4.1.2. Increasing demand for micro-perforated films in food packaging

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Environmental Concerns

4.4.2.2. Usage of plastic products for food & Beverages applications.

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Micro-Perforated Films Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.8. Micro-Perforated Films PESTEL Analysis

…

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

8.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4. Strategy Benchmarking

8.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Mondi (Austria)

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Amcor Limited (Australia)

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Sealed Air Corporation (U.S)

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Bollore Group (France)

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Uflex Ltd (India)

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com