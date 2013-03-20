Micro Servers Market Expected to Reach 26.55 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 62.3%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- According to a new market research report, "Micro Servers Market (2013 - 2018), By Processor Type (Intel, Arm, Amd), Component (Hardware, Software, Operating System), Application (Media Storage, Data Centers, Analytics, Cloud Computing) & Geography (North America, Europe, Apac, Row)) " , published by MarketsandMarkets (http://www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total market for next generation memory is expected to reach $26.55 billion by 2018 at an estimated CAGR of 62.3% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse

- 100 market data tables

- 13 figures/charts

- 178 pages and in-depth TOC on “Micro Servers Market”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/micro-servers-market-952.html



In a simpler terminology, micro servers can be termed as servers that multiple mobile processor chips, consume low power, use less space and are specifically used by small to medium – sized businesses. Micro servers find their major application in media storage and internet data centre especially for applications like lightweight web serving, simple content delivery nodes and low end dedicated hosting. It was identified that cloud computing and analytics are some other applications of micro servers which are growing rapidly. Micro servers presently account for 2.3% of the total server sales however looking at the current growth rate, in next five years it is expected to reach 25 to 30% per cent of the global server market.



Large corporations are actively using these services to reduce server overheads. However, it is expected to proliferate into the medium and small sized businesses aggressively due to the realization of cost benefits offered by it. Intel based processors dominates the market presently consisting of atom and Xeon processors. ARM based processors also have a significant share in market. However 64 bit ARM processors have not launched in the market yet. However it is expected to be launched by 2014 which will definitely change the market dynamics. AMD based processors are also available but they occupy a minor share of the market.



The major application of micro servers market are media storage and data centers applications. The media storage application has the largest share of market presently; however data centers application will overtake it by 2018. Other important applications are analytics as well as cloud computing. As online businesses are growing at a rapid speed and there is huge usage of internet, cloud computing applications will grow at a phenomenal rate. It is forecasted that cloud computing application will grow at the highest CAGR from 2013 to 2018.



Taking the geography into consideration, North America is the largest market for micro servers as largest number of micro server manufacturers are based in this region. Also the media storage and data centers application of micro servers have huge market in this region. Europe is the second largest market of micro servers presently; however it will be over taken by APAC by 2018. The major players in the Micro servers market include Intel Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Dell Inc (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Samsung Electronics and others.



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=952



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world. MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT. We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Visit our Google plus Profile @ https://plus.google.com/113935125281262465077/posts

Visit our LinkedIn Company Page @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets