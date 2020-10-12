Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- "Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025"



The New report includes a detailed study of Global Micro System-on-Module (SOM) Market.



The Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.



Top Key Players in the Market:



Kontron, SECO srl, Advantech, Congatec, Eurotech, MSC Technologies (Avnet), Phytec, Portwell, ADLink, Technexion, Avalue Technology, Axiomtek, EMAC, Aaeon, Toradex



News and Latest Developments:



September 24, 2020: Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), is introducing three product lines with the next generation of Intel Atom processors, becoming available in Q1/2021: COM Express® Compact Type 6 with COMe-cEL6, COM Express® Mini Type 10 with COMe-mEL10 and SMARC module with SMARC-sXEL. All three platforms support the broad scalability of the new Intel processors of the Atom x6000 Series and the Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J Series, which were designed specifically for IoT applications. The range extends from the cost-optimized 2-core to the high-performance 4-core solution with up to 3.0 GHz burst frequency.



By Type, Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market has been segmented into



ARM Architecture



x86 Architecture



Other



By Application, Micro System-on-Module (SOM) has been segmented into:



Medical



Industrial Automation



Aerospace



Robotics



Automotive



Other



Market segmentation



Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micro System-on-Module (SOM) are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Influence of the Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market report:



Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market.

Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Micro System-on-Module (SOM) market.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



