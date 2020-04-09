Microarray Analysis Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Biomerieux, Discerna, Gyros, Luminex

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- A microarray is a multiplex lab-on-a-chip. It is a 2D array on a solid substrate (usually a glass slide or silicon thin-film cell) that assays large amounts of biological material using high-throughput screeningminiaturized, multiplexed and parallel processing and detection methods. The concept and methodology of microarrays was first introduced and illustrated in antibody microarrays by Tse Wen Chang in 1983 in a scientific publication and a series of patents.



Types of microarrays include DNA microarrays, MMChips (for surveillance of microRNA populations), Protein microarrays, Peptide microarrays (for detailed analyses or optimization of protein?protein interactions) and Tissue microarrays, etc. In 2018, the global Microarray Analysis market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Microarray Analysis Market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Affymetrix

- Agilent Technologies

- Sequenom

- Roche NimbleGen

- Illumnia

- Applied Microarrays

- Biomerieux

- Discerna

- Gyros

- Luminex

- NextGen Sciences

- ProteoGenix

- Thermo Fisher Scientific



Segment by Type:

- DNA Microarrays

- Protein Microarrays

- Tissue Microarrays

- Cellular Microarrays

- Chemical Compound Microarrays

- Antibody Microarrays

- Glycan Arrays

- Phenotype Microarrays



Segment by Application:

- Research

- Genotyping

- Forensic Analysis

- Proteomics

- Genomics

- Disease Diagnosis

- Drug Discovery

- Toxicological Research



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



