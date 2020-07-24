Microarray Analysis Market Size Was Valued at US$ 3.7 Billion in 2018 and Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- The Global Microarray Analysis Market was estimated to be over US$ 3.7 Billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2030.



Microarray is a device which is used to detect the expression of multiple genes simultaneously. Microarray technology is used for identifying as well as specifying the function of genes and simultaneously detecting the expression of the gene in different environmental conditions. Microarray technology finds major application in the field of pharmacogenomics. Pharmacogenomics is the branch of science, which deals with the identification of responses to definite therapeutic drugs, by an individual with a distinct genetic makeup. The microarray analysis study of a particular gene from a diseased or a normal cell assists in identifying the biochemical composition of the proteins synthesized by the respective cell in consideration. This in turn provides information regarding drugs which are to be synthesized to combat these proteins and ultimately reduce its effects.



Microarray Analysis Market Prominent Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Molecular Devices, PerkinElmer Inc., Illumina, Inc., GE Healthcare, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, Arrayit Corporation, Microarrays, Inc



To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/71688



Microarray Analysis Market by Product & Services



On the basis of product & services, the microarray market is segmented into instruments, consumable and software & services. In 2018, the consumable segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the global microarray market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the regular, repeated, & bulk purchases of consumables and growing applications of microarray in various fields.



Microarray Analysis Market By Type



On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into protein microarray and DNA microarray. In terms of market share, the segment of DNA Microarray is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018, owing to increasing use of DNA microarrays in drug discovery, genomic & cancer research, genetic disease diagnosis, and fabrication of personalized medicines among others.



Microarray Analysis Market by Application



Moreover, in terms of application the microarray market can be segmented into research application, drug discovery, disease diagnostics, and other applications. The segment of research application was estimated to account for largest market share owing to factors such as growing number of initiatives and rising government funding's for research projects.



To get Incredible Discounts on this Premium Report @ https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/71688



Microarray Analysis Market by End Users



Based on the end users, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology company and other end users. The research and academic institutes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global microarrays market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rise in government funding in the field of proteomic and genomic research.



Microarray Analysis Market by Region



The global microarray market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW).North America dominated the market of microarrays, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global microarray market in the forecast period owing to factors such rising incidence of cancer, increasing use of microarray in diagnosis of genetic diseases and technological advancements among others. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Japan and India. Factors such as increased concentration on personalized medicine and highly advanced hospital infrastructure are likely to attract patients from different parts of the world.



Key Takeaways from Microarray Analysis Report:



- Assess Microarray Analysis market opportunity by analyzing country-level data on market value (CAGR %), volume (units) and value ($M) – for product categories, end-use applications, and various vertical industries.

- Understand the different dynamics influencing the Microarray Analysis market – key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

- Get in-depth insights into the performance of your competitor – Microarray Analysis market potential, strategies , financial data analysis, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

- Microarray Analysis report Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

- Understand the Microarray Analysis industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

- Consider supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory system for the development opportunities for more than the top 20 countries.



If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts @ https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/71688



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.