MicroBeauty Salon Is Providing Eyelash Enhancement Tattoo Solutions in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- MicroBeauty Salon specializes in 3D, 6D microblading, powder, ombre, and hybrid eyebrows, lash enhancement tattoo, permanent eyeliner, and many more solutions. It was founded by Mariana C Deaconu. The clinic is committed to providing top quality services at competitive prices. With the clinic, clients are assured of getting access to the latest products and techniques on the market. They have an online platform that makes it easy for clients to book an appointment with their specialists.



Speaking about the types of permanent makeup, the company spokesperson said, "Nowadays, makeup have become an essential part of our lives. However, it takes a lot of time and effort to do it daily. Makeup can be a bit challenging for individuals who are short on time and just simply are not in the adequate mood. These are some of many other reasons why they can consider looking for permanent makeup. These procedures can give one the ability to wake up with their brows, lips and/or eyes beautifully defined, each day. Some of the types of permanent makeup include lip blushing, permanent eyeliner and many more. Lip blushing is a semi-permanent makeup procedure that improves the color of natural lips and define its shape. Permanent eyeliner is done with a machine and different size needles that insert pigment into one's lower and upper lash line and above it."



Ombre eyebrows is a technique that is performed with special tattoo machines to create natural-looking brows. It is an excellent option for individuals with oily skin or who like the powder effect on their eyebrows. Those wanting ombre brows in Chicago can visit MicroBeauty Salon. The salon offers excellent services that give clients more defined eyebrows and eyes with customized color and shape.



Offering insight into tattoo removal with LiFt solution, the company spokesperson said, "Li-FT usually contains no acids and chemicals. It is made by Li pigments, which is a highly credentialed, licensed and inspected cosmetic manufacturing lab located in New Jersey. Since its inception, the lab has been formulating, researching and developing tattoo and pmu lighting products. They are regarded as one of the industry's most ethical, experienced and responsible manufacturers. The Li-FT solution plays a key role in helping individuals who have had bad permanent makeup, microblading and body tattoos. For more information about tattoo removal with LiFt solution, clients can contact us."



The Eyelash enhancement tattoo is an ideal option for framing and defining the eyes. The procedure rejuvenates the eye area without the noticeable effect of makeup, thus, offering clients a natural look. Those wanting the eyelash enhancement tattoo can contact MicroBeauty Salon. The clinic has been recognized for its quality work and exceptional commitment to its clients' safety and happiness.



About MicroBeauty Salon

MicroBeauty Salon is a make-up-clinic that enhances clients' natural beauty through the art of eyelash enhancement tattoo, micropigmentation, microblading, and skin treatments. The five star rated beauty salon is committed to offering flawless skin, natural-looking eyebrows, permanent eyeliner, lash enhancement, as well as emergency and regular tattoo removal. The clinic has several excellent customer reviews. Thus, clients are assured of getting top quality solutions from a high end spa.



