New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- The global Microbial Fuel Cell Market is forecast to reach USD 19.5 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The microbial fuel cell solution market is gaining traction due to the increasing demand for clean drinking water. The growing focus on wastewater treatment will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Wastewater, being a primary source of numerous microorganisms, offers lucrative opportunities for the generation of electricity using microbial flora.



The use of wastewater for the generation of energy by digestion and generation of biogas is a well-established process in use at numerous wastewater treatment processes. The Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC) offers a scalable alternative with much potential. The technique also has an application to acid-mine water drainage treatment.



Moreover, the increasing investments by governments and other organizations for the development of cost-effective and sustainable fuel cell technologies will also drive the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, Japan, and China, is forecasted to have a substantial annual growth due to the development of manufacturing hubs for cost-effective technologies, and due to the availability of less expensive labor and raw materials. This will also propel the growth of the market globally. However, the lack of availability of raw materials may be a restraining factor for the growth of the market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Microbial Fuel Cell market and profiled in the report are:



Pilus Energy LLC, Fluence Corporation Limited, Triqua International BV, Electrochem Solutions and Emefcy Ltd, MICROrganic Technologies Inc., Prongineer R&D Ltd, Vinpro Technologies, and Sainergy Tech, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Mediated

Unmediated

Phototrophic biofilm

Soil-based

Others



Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Single chambered

Double-chambered

Stacked



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Power generation

Education

Wastewater treatment

Biosensor

Others



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Power

Agriculture

Medical

Education

Food & Beverage

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Microbial Fuel Cell market and its competitive landscape.



